Botswana’s cattle farming industry could lose up to P450 million (US$69 million) due to the suspension of exports to the European Union (EU). “Non-compliance with EU abattoir hygiene and animal traceability standards have lost us the EU market for at least six months,” said Philip Fischer, chair of the Botswana Cattle Producers Association. A recent outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease is adding to the industry’s troubles. Read the full article at The Monitor.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.