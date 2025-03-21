Dr Matlhogonolo Mongwa-Mouwane

Botswana has the potential to establish itself as a regional hub for medical tourism, says Dr Matlhogonolo Mongwa-Mouwane, founder of Gaborone-based Kalafhi Medical Center.

She points to the country’s central location, stable political climate, low crime rate, and relatively affordable healthcare as key advantages in attracting patients from neighbouring countries. Botswana shares borders with South Africa, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, while Angola, Mozambique, Eswatini, and the Democratic Republic of Congo are also within close reach.

“People are looking for a place where they can find high-quality care at an affordable cost. And if we really focus on that, we should start seeing clients from across our borders,” she notes.

She says Kalafhi’s recently established day hospital positions the company to tap into the medical tourism market. “Once the hospital is fully operational and we are fully servicing in terms of all the specialities, then we will see clients from the outside.”

Founded in 2018 as a single clinic with just one employee, Kalafhi Medical Center has since grown into a diversified healthcare business. Today, it runs a day hospital, five clinics, and pharmacies, while also offering physiotherapy, dental care, and aesthetic services. Mongwa-Mouwane now has her sights set on an even bigger milestone: taking the company public on the Botswana Stock Exchange.