BHP Billiton, ArcelorMittal terminate discussions to combine West Africa assets
BHP Billiton and ArcelorMittal today jointly announced they have ended discussions to combine the two companies' iron ore interests in Liberia and Guinea into a single joint venture.
BHP Billiton and ArcelorMittal today jointly announced they have ended discussions to combine the two companies' iron ore interests in Liberia and Guinea into a single joint venture.
The two companies were unable to reach a commercial agreement.
According to a press release, BHP Billiton and ArcelorMittal will continue to advance their iron ore interests in West Africa independently and work closely with governments and their communities