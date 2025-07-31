Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes

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Interview with Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes

FOUNDER and MANAGING PARTNER, ARUWA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Lives in: Nigeria

Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes launched Lagos-based Aruwa Capital Management to tackle a significant funding gap for small businesses in Nigeria and Ghana, particularly those led by women. About six years on, the private equity firm has completed more than a dozen investments.

How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz spoke to her about building and running an investment firm in West Africa.

Topics discussed during the interview include:

What it takes to launch and grow a private equity firm in West Africa

One of Aruwa Capital’s most successful investments so far

Deals she passed on but now wishes she had backed

How private equity firms make money

The toughest parts of running an investment firm

Watch the full interview below: