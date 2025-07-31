Behind the scenes of building a private equity firm in Nigeria
Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, founder of Aruwa Capital Management, on building and running an investment firm in West Africa.
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Interview with Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes
FOUNDER and MANAGING PARTNER, ARUWA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Lives in: Nigeria
Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes launched Lagos-based Aruwa Capital Management to tackle a significant funding gap for small businesses in Nigeria and Ghana, particularly those led by women. About six years on, the private equity firm has completed more than a dozen investments.
How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz spoke to her about building and running an investment firm in West Africa.
Topics discussed during the interview include:
What it takes to launch and grow a private equity firm in West Africa
One of Aruwa Capital’s most successful investments so far
Deals she passed on but now wishes she had backed
How private equity firms make money
The toughest parts of running an investment firm
Watch the full interview below:
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