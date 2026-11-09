Partner Content: Africa’s Business Heroes

The 8th ABH Summit & Grand Finale is just around the corner, and we’d love to have you join us in Kigali on 1–2 December 2026!

Over the two days, Kigali will once again bring together some of Africa’s most ambitious entrepreneurs, business leaders, innovators and ecosystem partners from across Africa and beyond. It will be an opportunity to exchange ideas, learn from others and join conversations shaping the future of Africa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Whether you’re building a business, exploring new opportunities, exchanging ideas, or passionate about the future of entrepreneurship, innovation, AI, and investment in Africa, this is an opportunity to connect, learn, and be part of conversations shaping Africa’s entrepreneurial future.

Come for the experience. Stay for the connections. Be part of the conversation!

SECURE YOUR SEAT TODAY

What to expect over the two days?

Day 1: Defining Africa’s Intelligence

Explore how Africa is shaping its future through inspiring entrepreneurial journeys, conversations on AI and innovation, and discussions on the future of work and what these mean for the continent at large.

Day 2: The ABH Grand Finale

Watch the ABH Top 10 Heroes take the stage as they pitch their businesses for a share of US$1.5 million in grant funding. Hear their stories, learn from their journeys and celebrate the entrepreneurs building businesses that create meaningful impact.

Want a glimpse of what to expect? Take a look at some of the highlights from last year’s ABH Summit and Grand Finale and get a feel for the conversations, connections and energy that make this event special.

Why join us in Kigali?

Learn and get inspired : Hear from entrepreneurs and business leaders with experience across different industries and markets.

Build meaningful connections : Meet fellow AGI participants, founders, investors, business leaders and ecosystem partners.

Explore new opportunities: Exchange ideas and discover new perspectives on business, innovation, technology and growth.

REGISTER NOW

1–2 December 2026

Kigali Convention Centre, Rwanda

Free admission | Limited space