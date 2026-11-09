How we made it in Africa

How we made it in Africa

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Udoka the Afrikan's avatar
Udoka the Afrikan
5h

A useful session would let one maker bring an unfinished business problem: a rejected sample, a packaging fault or an order too large for the workshop. Put a buyer and a technical person beside them and work through it. The next builder leaves with something they can use.

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