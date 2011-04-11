Barclays scraps ATM charges in East Africa
Barclays Bank has announced it will stop charging for transactions through is Automated Teller Machines in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.
Barclays Bank has announced it will stop charging for transactions through its Automated Teller Machines in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. Read the full article at East African Business Week.
Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.