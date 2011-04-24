Barclays and Absa to become 'One Bank in Africa'
South African banking group Absa and Barclays, its parent company, have agreed to align the two units' Africa strategies.
South African banking group Absa and Barclays, its parent company, have agreed to align the two units' Africa strategies. Absa Africa and Barclays Africa will share a new combined regional head office in Johannesburg. Read the full article at the Business Live.
Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.