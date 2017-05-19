PRESS OFFICE: QuickBooks

Great news – QuickBooks Online, rated as one of the best small-business accounting products on the market, is now more affordable than ever. QuickBooks Online will be offering users an incredible 70% off across all three QuickBooks Online products for a short period only. These astonishing discounts on the QuickBooks Online Simple Start, Essentials and Plus packages are being offered due to the weakening of the rand against the dollar and give South African’s something to smile about in these tough economic times.

Recently, QBO secured the coveted top spot in Top Ten Reviews’ lineup after reviewers spent more than 192 hours evaluating more than 40 accounting software products in the US. According to reviewers, “QuickBooks Online is one of the best accounting software applications we reviewed and can meet the needs of most small- and medium-size businesses, including those with multiple locations and departments. It includes nearly every accounts receivable and accounts payable feature we looked for in our testing.”

More accolades came from GetApp, the leading premium business app discovery platform on the web, who commented, "QuickBooks Online has held on to the top spot in the Category Leader ranking in a very competitive product market. The software scores highly for all data points, but most notably in the area of mobile, where it achieves a full 20 out of 20."

The reason for the high praises and accolades: QuickBooks Online has a package to suit all sizes and types of businesses; it offers such features as recurring invoicing, bill tracking and user management. It can support up to five users and also offers the ability to create purchase orders, manage inventory, track billable hours and give employees limited access to time sheets. QuickBooks Online is updated monthly and the improvements and new features of each update are explained on the website. In true QuickBooks style, it is quick to learn and quick to use.

The interface is attractive and the main dashboard gives users an overview on the home page, meaning that you are always aware of what’s happening in your business, anytime and anywhere. Other highlights are that with QBO you can create many different reports, including aged receivables and general ledger reports. QuickBooks Online can manage your fixed assets and track your bills. QBO also uses bank grade security to protect your data and you can opt in to two-factor authentication. You can set permissions to control the access of employees you invite to the system, and the software includes an audit log that tracks every login and logout as well as every change that is made to your files. These are just some of the highlights of why QuickBooks Online has earned itself these prestigious accolades.

In real terms, what do these discounts look like? QuickBooks Online packages are priced as follows:



Simple Start was US$15.00 and is offering 70% off, making it just US$4.50 a month for the first year

Essentials was US$23.00 and is offering 70% off, making it just US$6.90 a month for the first year

Plus was US$31.00 and is offering 70% off, making it US$9.30 a month for the first year



Take your company’s financial management online by taking advantage of these incredible specials. Commented Gary Epstein, MD of EasyBiz QuickBooks, “QuickBooks are proud to offer users our award-winning QuickBooks Online products at this astonishing discounted rate, we always strive to deliver the quick to learn, quick to use philosophy that is synonymous with the QuickBooks brand at an affordable cost to our customers”.

For more information on EasyBiz QuickBooks and their offerings, visit:

www.quickbooks.co.za