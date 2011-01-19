Australian Mines has announced the completion of due diligence by Nigeria Gold Pty Ltd on the firm. According to Australian Mines, this is an important condition precedent to the proposed acquisition of Nigeria Gold Pty Ltd. The Nigerian gold project is owned by Mines Geotechniques Ltd, a Nigerian registered company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nigeria Gold Pty Ltd, and includes 46 granted exploration leases and 18 exploration licence applications awaiting grant. These granted leases and applications are considered to be highly prospective and cover an area of 4,347 km2.

Read the full statement issued by Australian Mines