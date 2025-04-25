Hiruy Amanuel, co-founder, Gullit VC

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After years of rapid expansion, the continent’s startup ecosystem is now adapting to a more measured pace, with investors emphasising sustainable business models and long-term value creation.

According to the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA), total funding for African startups declined by 46% in 2023 compared to the previous year. This slowdown mirrors trends in other emerging markets, where rising interest rates and macroeconomic uncertainties have led to tighter capital allocation. However, the recalibration has also sparked a strategic shift, with investors increasingly prioritising operational efficiency, profitability, and market resilience over unchecked growth.

"Investors are becoming more discerning," noted Dario Giuliani, Director of Briter Bridges, a research firm specialising in African innovation. "The focus has shifted toward startups that demonstrate clear pathways to profitability and address critical market needs."

Sectors with Enduring Potential

Despite the funding dip, certain sectors continue to attract significant attention, particularly those addressing Africa’s persistent infrastructure gaps.

Transport, healthcare, and logistics have emerged as key areas of interest, driven by their potential to deliver both financial returns and tangible social impact.

For example, digital mobility platforms are upscaling transportation across the continent, while health-tech startups are expanding access to affordable care in underserved regions. In logistics, innovative solutions are streamlining cross-border trade, a critical driver of economic growth in Africa.

Maya Famodu, Founder of Ingressive Capital, a leading VC firm focused on early-stage African startups, emphasised the importance of sector-specific investments. "We’re seeing a lot of traction in sectors like logistics and healthcare because they solve real, everyday problems for Africans. These are the areas where innovation can have the most immediate and measurable impact."

Gullit VC: Creating a Shift in the Evolving Ecosystem

Amid these changes, Gullit VC, co-founded by Hiruy Amanuel, is a notable participant in Africa’s evolving VC landscape. Amanuel, who brings experience from Silicon Valley, recognised the untapped potential of Africa’s tech ecosystem and established Gullit VC to support startups in high-impact sectors.

The firm’s investment strategy aligns with broader market trends, focusing on startups that combine technological innovation with sustainable revenue models. "We’re seeing significant momentum in sectors like transport, healthcare, and logistics because they address fundamental challenges,"

Amanuel explained. "The key is backing companies that not only solve real problems but also have clear scalability and profitability potential."

Spotlight on High-Impact Investments

Gullit VC’s portfolio reflects its sectoral focus, with investments in startups that are driving meaningful change across the continent. For instance, BuuPass, a digital mobility platform, is simplifying travel logistics for millions of Africans by enabling seamless ticketing for buses, trains, and flights. The platform’s recent expansion into South Africa and Nigeria highlights the growing demand for integrated transport solutions.

In healthcare, Gullit VC-backed WellaHealth is making strides in Nigeria by offering affordable telemedicine services, chronic care packages, and financial protection. As Africa grapples with healthcare infrastructure gaps, solutions like WellaHealth are proving essential in improving access and outcomes.

Logistics startup Logidoo, another Gullit VC portfolio company, is tackling one of Africa’s most pressing challenges: cross-border trade. By aggregating over 3,000 logistics suppliers and completing more than 100,000 operations across eight countries, Logidoo is helping to streamline trade flows. Its recent $1.55 million seed round is expected to support further expansion, including the launch of franchise networks in five additional countries.

A New Era for African Venture Capital

While challenging, the current funding environment is fostering a more disciplined approach to investment in Africa’s startup ecosystem. Investors are increasingly seeking out startups that balance innovation with financial sustainability, signaling a maturation of the continent’s VC landscape. This shift is creating opportunities for strategic investors to support businesses that address critical regional challenges while delivering long-term value.

Investors like Amanuel are at the forefront of this trend, making strategic funding decisions and offering mentorship to startups tackling pressing issues. The companies within Gullit VC's portfolio, for instance, collectively employ a significant number of African engineers and technical professionals, generating both direct and indirect economic impacts. These efforts not only drive job creation but also contribute to skill development and innovation across the continent.

As African startups navigate this new chapter, venture firms like Gullit VC are playing a pivotal role in shaping a more resilient and impactful ecosystem. By prioritising long-term value creation over short-term gains, they are helping to lay the groundwork for a more sustainable future for African innovation.