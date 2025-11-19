Press Office: MNGRS.AI

MNGRS.AI: When Artificial Intelligence Becomes the Artist’s Manager

The French startup Global Music Community is developing MNGRS.AI, the first AI-powered artist management service designed to guide creators at every stage of their careers and help them structure their artistic development.

MNGRS.AI today announces a $1 million fundraising round from investors across the music and sports industries, including the exceptional participation of French international footballers Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Jules Koundé (FC Barcelona), and Mike Maignan (AC Milan).

The round also includes investors from Africa, such as Mamby Laye Diomandé, cultural entrepreneur and founder of SIMA (Salon des Industries Musicales d’Afrique francophone), reinforcing the project’s international and inclusive dimension.

Artificial Intelligence at the Service of Artist Development – Not Content Creation

While the use of artificial intelligence in music creation raises debates about the place of humans and the value of art, MNGRS.AI takes a different path: here, AI is not designed to replace artists, but to help them grow, structure their careers, and amplify their artistic reach.

Founded by Alexandre Deniot, former Managing Director of MIDEM and Director at Universal Music, and Thomas Quenoil, former executive at Universal Music Group and MIDEM, MNGRS.AI combines deep industry expertise with a forward-looking technological vision.

The service acts as a complete digital manager – a true GPS for artists – supporting creators in release planning, career strategy, audience growth, and personalised content production to enhance their visibility and impact.

“Our mission is not to replace human creativity but to give it more strength and clarity. MNGRS.AI acts as a true career ally, helping artists focus on what truly matters: creating, evolving, and growing.” - Alexandre Deniot, Co-founder & CEO.

Investors Inspired by Coaching and Talent Development

The fundraising round attracted several prominent figures from sports and music, all convinced by MNGRS.AI’s mission to help talents structure themselves, progress, and reach their full potential.

“These athletes and entrepreneurs share our vision of coaching, discipline, and talent development. They chose to invest in MNGRS.AI because they believe in a project that helps artists grow and build sustainable careers. We are very proud to have them by our side.” - Thomas Quenoil, Co-founder & COO.

A Global Mission: Supporting Artists Worldwide

Since launching its first version, MNGRS.AI has already supported several thousand artists worldwide, with a strong presence in Europe, North America, and Africa.

The market is undergoing a major shift: by 2030, over 200 million independent creators will seek to professionalise. Yet, only a tiny fraction will have access to professional managers, who are becoming increasingly rare and focused on a few established acts.

For the vast majority of DIY (Do It Yourself) artists, fully independent, the need for guidance, structure, and strategic tools will become essential to building and sustaining long-term careers.

MNGRS.AI aims to lead this movement by democratising access to professional artist management expertise.

The artist services market alone is expected to exceed $16 billion globally within the next five years.

Beyond technology, MNGRS.AI carries a mission of impact: providing real opportunities for success to all artists, especially those often overlooked by traditional systems – notably the vast pool of emerging talent across Africa and other underrepresented regions.

“We’re building a service capable of understanding artists’ needs, anticipating their next steps,and empowering them to succeed. Our ambition is global: to give every artist, wherever they are, access to the same level of support as the biggest names.” - Alexandre Deniot, Co-founder & CEO.