Partner content: Africa’s Business Heroes

If you are an ambitious entrepreneur looking to scale your impact and gain unparalleled support, now is your chance! Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) is back for its 7th edition, with applications open for the 2025 competition.

This prestigious initiative, powered by the Jack Ma Foundation, is more than just a competition – it’s a gateway to funding, mentorship and global exposure. Each year, 10 finalists share a $1.5 million grant, with the top winner taking home $300,000.

But ABH is more than just funding. Finalists receive:

Exposure to top media platforms

Networking opportunities with Africa’s leading entrepreneurs and investors

Mentorship from experienced professionals

Training to refine their business storytelling and growth strategies

Last year, the competition reached new heights of diversity and representation, with Henri Ousmane Gueye from Senegal making history as the first Francophone Grand Prize winner, and on his third attempt! If you’re an African entrepreneur with a business that has been operating for at least three years, this is your moment.

Applications close on 8 June. Apply now and take your business to the next level!

Learn more and apply today: https://africabusinessheroes.org/en/register