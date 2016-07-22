PRESS OFFICE: ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal South Africa has rallied to assist hundreds of displaced and distressed community members who were affected by raging fires in the Plastic View informal settlement in Moreleta Park, Pretoria, over the weekend.

Following the disaster that affected about 600 families, ArcelorMittal South Africa CEO, Wim de Klerk, committed the company to work with Moreleta Park NG Church and the City of Tshwane to assist the displaced families.

The country’s giant steel making company has donated steel worth R400,000 and five marquees to ensure that families have a roof over their heads in this cold winter season. The donation of steel and tents is part of our contribution to Mandela Day.

According to the City of Tshwane, the blaze gutted the area leaving about 1,500 people without a roof over their heads. The displaced community members were immediately temporarily accommodated at Ikageng Community Centre.

“As a caring company, with a footprint in Pretoria and Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng, Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal and Saldanha in the Western Cape, it is prudent for us to play an active role in ensuring communities rebuild their lives. We are in the business of steel, therefore, we have secured steel to assist community members to have a roof over their heads,” said De Klerk. “This cannot be the sole responsibility of the municipality or the government, but it falls on all of us to assist – and as a company we are making our contribution.

“This unfortunate disaster has taken place during a month where we as a country are celebrating Mandela Day, so it is important to open our hearts and our purses to assist communities in distress and those who are vulnerable,” De Klerk added.

The contribution was made possible by our strategic partners, Clotan Steel, who generously assisted this community in distress.

“When I put the proposal to the management team on Monday, they immediately sprang into action and made this possible. We cannot be a company and a society that does nothing for communities in distress. Our core values are health and safety, and caring among others. Therefore, it is important to live the values and lead by example that as a company we are not only in the business of producing steel but also taking care of communities close to our operations,” explained De Klerk.

"I would like to thank all the stakeholders such as the City of Tshwane, Moreleta Park NG Church, Gift of the Givers, and Clotan Steel for the generosity.”

Contact person:

Themba Sepotokele

Corporate Communications Manager

016 889 2425/083 468 1415

ArcelorMittal South Africa

https://southafrica.arcelormittal.com/