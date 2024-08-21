Partner content: Africa’s Business Heroes

Following a rigorous evaluation process, the Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition has announced its 2024 Top 20 Finalists. ABH is a philanthropic programme dedicated to honoring and elevating African entrepreneurs who are driving positive change across the continent.

This announcement of 20 Finalists is a significant milestone in the 2024 ABH journey, which began with ~20,000 hopefuls from across Africa. These Top 20 Finalists, chosen by an expert panel of judges from around the world, have demonstrated exceptional innovation, impact, and potential to scale their businesses.

The 2024 ABH Top 20 come from 11 countries and span across 8 industries, led by Healthcare, with strong showings from Agriculture, and Education & Training, as well as representation from Financial Services, ICT, Logistics, Manufacturing and Retail.

Progressing to the Semi-Final in Cairo

The Finalists will now complete due diligence with PlusVc before they can advance to the next critical stage of the competition - the Semi-Final. This year’s Semi-Final will be held in North Africa for the first time in the competition’s history. It will take place in Cairo, Egypt, from 27-29 September 2024. The Semi-Final is a defining moment in the ABH programme, where Finalists and have the unique opportunity to pitch their businesses to a distinguished panel of judges while also showcasing their ventures in front of a curated audience of investors, likeminded entrepreneurs, service organisations and mentors.

“We are thrilled to present the Top 20 Finalists who represent the best of African entrepreneurship,” said Zahra Baitie-Boateng, Managing Director, Africa at Africa’s Business Heroes. “As they progress to the Semi-Final in Cairo, the Top 20 will engage with some of the most influential minds in the industry, preparing them for the next stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

"We are particularly pleased to be hosting the Semi-Final in Cairo this year as it also represents our initiative’s commitment to strengthening pan-African collaborations. Beyond pitching, the Top 20 Finalists will have a chance to engage with the Egyptian entrepreneurial ecosystem and we are excited for the potential this has for their businesses.”

The significance of the Semi-Final

More than just a competition, the ABH Semi-Final is a platform for the Top 20 to gain invaluable exposure, connect with key stakeholders, and receive guidance that could significantly impact the trajectory of their ventures.

The 2024 ABH Semi-Final will offer a range of experiences beyond the Top 20 pitches. The event will also include training and networking opportunities with investors and key stakeholders, company visits to ABH Heroes' businesses, and a Gala Dinner offering further opportunities for connections and to celebrate Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This year’s Semi-Final is expected to bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including investors, business leaders, and members of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, all of whom are committed to supporting and nurturing Africa’s next generation of business leaders. Attendees will include representatives from local ABH Heroes' businesses like Helm, Nawah Scientific, and Sprints, as well as companies such as Alibaba Group and Transsion.

RSVP for the Semi-Final

ABH has extended an invitation to its the general public for this transformative, landmark event.

To attend: RSVP here

Looking Ahead to the Grand Finale

Following the Semi-Final, the Top 10 Finalists will be announced and will proceed to the Grand Finale in Kigali, Rwanda, where they will compete for their share of the $1.5 million prize pool. This Grand Finale will be a culmination of months of hard work, dedication, and perseverance, and will highlight the incredible entrepreneurial talent that Africa has to offer.

For more information on the 2024 ABH Top 20 Finalists and the upcoming stages of the competition, please visit: www.africabusinessheroes.org.