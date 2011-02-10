Intervet Schering-Plough Animal Health, one of the world's leading animal health companies, supports the farmers of Africa with quality products, available in most countries throughout the continent.

The company is dedicated to the research and development, production and marketing of innovative, high quality animal health products and feed additives.

Intervet Schering-Plough Animal Health has products available for a large variety of livestock, including cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, poultry and ostriches.

The company’s product range includes vaccines, antiparasitics, anti-infectives, endocrine products for regulation and improvement of breeding performance, feed additives and productivity enhancers for ruminants, companion animals, pigs and poultry.

Intervet Schering-Plough Animal Health’s poultry portfolio includes vaccines against most poultry diseases, disinfectants, detergents and vitamin supplementation.

The company’s sales team, is strongly supported by a Veterinary (Technical) Services Department with highly qualified veterinarians, who provide expertise in their respective fields, such as beef, dairy, small livestock, companion animals, pigs and poultry.

Intervet Schering-Plough Animal Health’s goal is to be entirely service focused and provide farmers with optimal solutions to all their animal health needs.

Contact Details

For more information on how your business can benefit from Intervet Schering-Plough Animal Health’s products, please contact Dr Riaan Du Preez at:

Email: riaan.du.preez@sp.intervet.com Website: www.intervet.co.za