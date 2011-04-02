Within the next 15 to 20 years, Angola’s diamond industry could rival its oil sector in both output and volume. At a recent mining conference in South Africa, the Angolan government stated that it is encouraging new investment in its diamond sector. Read the full article at Stratfor Global Intelligence

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.