The Gambia’s long-term economic outlook is generally positive, says the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Over the past year the agriculture sector performed exceptionally well, mostly because of strong groundnut and rice production. According to the IMF, The Gambia’s tourism industry is still struggling because of Europe’s economic woes. Read the full statement.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.