PRESS OFFICE: Zoto

Zoto, Nigeria's fastest growing mobile recharge and bill payment app continues the one million users celebrations. The mobile app is now the No.1 app on Android and iOS app store (shopping category). Zoto is celebrating the 1 million milestone by giving away FLAT 50% discount upfront on first two recharges to users as a small token of appreciation.

All users who haven’t tried the app yet, now is the time as the app is offering FLAT 50% discount up to N250 on first two recharges. Users can recharge between N50–500 and avail FLAT 50% off twice.

So don’t hesitate start making your recharges before the 50% discount is over! Here are the terms to enjoy this discount: This offer is valid for first two recharges. Discount applicable on payments made using any debit/credit card, your Zoto cash won’t apply. Offer is valid for a very short time and can be recalled any time; so recharge now! Tell a friend to download Zoto here, to get this offer!