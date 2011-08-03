Lagos is losing out to Accra as West Africa’s aviation hub. Business Day reports that a string of airlines – including Lufthansa, Emirates, British Airways and Air France – already use Accra’s Kotoka International Airport as their main base in the region. By September, Air Canada will also try to penetrate the West African market from Accra. One of the reasons for Accra’s hub-status is the fact that following the political unrest in Côte d'Ivoire, many airlines moved their headquarters to Ghana. Obsolete equipment at Lagos' airport as well as Nigeria’s unfriendly business environment have also been blamed. Read the full article at Business Day.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.