Air Tractor aircraft has the ability to eradicate any pest in any crop in less than five seconds per hectare. You will not find a more efficient means of pest control on crops in Africa, bearing in mind the convenient and efficient way of application, the time involved and the optimisation of results. Air Tractor is known for excellent crop coverage, hectare efficiency and fuel economy, making it the most efficient application instrument in the chemical and fertilising field.

The Air Tractor product line includes 1500, 1900, 2300, 3000, 3800-litre capacity airplanes powered by Pratt & Whitney piston or turbine engines. They are used for agricultural purposes, firefighting, narcotic crop eradication, fuel hauling, fighting locust plagues, and cleaning up oil spills in coastal waters. Air Tractor aircrafts can be found working around the globe in 30 countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, North and South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Croatia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and China.

Air Tractor aircrafts are produced in Olney, Texas, and are supported by a global network of full-service dealers and sales representatives. Today, more Air Tractor aircraft are spraying crops than any other brand. The reasons behind this popularity are many, but can be summed up in three words: safety, productivity, value. Air Tractor’s commitment to making its aircraft better – for the pilot, the operator, the industry and the environment – makes it the best choice around.

Ag Aviation Africa is your Air Tractor authorised dealer to see and service the complete line of Air Tractor agricultural, fire fighting and survey aircraft into Africa. We have the expertise to provide a full range of services to operators and governments across Africa. Through our association network built over time, we can provide the following expertise:

Aircraft sales and financing

Air Tractor spares distribution

Aircraft import specialists

Approved maintenance engineers

Operational consultants

Governmental consultations

Ground rigs (design and manufacture)

Pilot training and conversions

Pilot recruitment

Firefighting

Ground crew training

AGNAV and radio installations

Aerial spray equipment

Aircraft registration specialists

Our value proposition is to sell the benefits of purchasing an Air Tractor aircraft, using our additional products and services and drawing from our expertise of over 34 years.

Contact details

For more information, or to request a quote, contact Matt Kritzinger at:

Tel: +27 82 451 5388 Email: sales@agaviationafrica.com www.agaviationafrica.com www.airtractor.com