PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

The African Innovation Foundation (AIF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The African Academy of Sciences (AAS) today in Nairobi, to create more value and enhance cooperation, interaction, and knowledge sharing in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in Africa.

The agreement was signed by Ambassador Walter Fust, Chairman of the Board, AIF and Prof Felix Dapare Dakora, President of AAS. The MoU underpins the commitment by both organisations to catalyse research-led innovations into sustainable enterprises and to create opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange between researchers and grassroots innovators.

Africa’s investment in research and development (R&D) is less than 1% of the global investment share, and STI infrastructure and resources continue to fall short. These factors are among the reasons that very few scientific discoveries translate into viable solutions that solve real African challenges. Furthermore, there is a need for increased collaboration between researchers and innovators to facilitate knowledge transfer that will enable the creation of more impactful and marketable innovations across the continent.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Prof Dakora said: “This far reaching partnership combines the expertise and knowledge from the AAS and the AIF bringing added value and developing a strategic way forward for rallying support and providing answers for the needs of African innovators. We are thrilled with the partnership.”

Walter Fust, commented, “We are pleased to sign the MoU with AAS and welcome them as one of our major science and technology partners. This partnership is a vital step towards enabling research-driven innovation in Africa. Currently, the bulk of emerging scientific ideas on the continent are driven by abstract pieces of research that do not always correlate to African needs, rendering many African innovations commercially unviable. Our partnership with AAS aims to bridge the gap between science and research outputs, and support the development of affordable and accessible solutions needed across Africa.”

The partnership provides a framework for AIF and AAS to harness each other’s expertise and networks to promote scientific capacity building to enhance ownership, support and sustainability of African innovations. It seeks to introduce and implement joint initiatives to create awareness about the role of STI in African countries and strategically support the development and growth of African innovation ecosystems across the continent. The partnership enables exchange and access to key innovation insights, offering AIF’s network of innovators, innovation enablers and partners’ exclusive access to AAS events, scientific information and other opportunities.

As part of the MoU, AAS will extend its support towards promoting the Innovation Prize for Africa (IPA), a landmark initiative of AIF aimed at spurring growth of innovative, market-driven African solutions to African challenges. In addition to promoting national or regional innovation initiatives, AAS and AIF will seek to mobilise other partners and necessary resources to ensure benchmarking and scaling of innovations relevant for sustainable development in Africa.

During the MoU signing ceremony, AIF and AAS jointly hosted a roundtable on the role of science in driving viable and inclusive innovation opportunities in Africa. Themed, “Catalysing African Innovations into Sustainable Enterprises”, the roundtable brought together representatives of government, policy makers, business leaders, innovators, academia, and innovation enablers. The panelists included Ambassador Walter Fust, Chairman of the Board, AIF; Prof Felix Dapare Dakora, President, AAS; Dr Kamal Bhattarchaya, Chief Innovation Officer, Safaricom; Mr Michael Murungi – Manager, Policy and Government Relations, East Africa (Google); and Mr Alex Mwaura Muriu, IPA 2015 2nd Prize Winner who shared insights on how science and research enablers can collaborate with business stakeholders and grassroots innovators to increase the impact of African innovation.

Since 2011, AIF has proactively supported strengthening African innovation ecosystems through collaborative programmes and strategic partnerships with governments and innovation influencers across the continent through the IPA. The annual award celebrates outstanding breakthroughs that deliver practical and commercially viable African solutions that are innovative and sustainable. The call for entries for IPA 2018 is currently underway with a submission deadline of 10 January 2018 at 23:59pm GMT. Innovators from across the continent can submit their applications by clicking on ipa.africaninnovation.org or watching the video on youtu.be/MdO0I9GKfJU for more details.

The African Academy of Sciences is a pan African organisation headquartered in Kenya that aims to drive sustainable development in Africa through science technology and innovation. It has a tripartite mandate of pursuing excellence through recognising scholars and achievers; providing advisory and think tank functions for shaping the continent’s strategies and policies; and implementing key science, technology and innovation programs that impact on developmental challenges through the new agenda setting and funding platform, the Alliance for Accelerating Excellence in Science in Africa (AESA). AESA was created by AAS and the NEPAD Agency.

African Innovation Foundation (AIF) works to increase the prosperity of Africans by catalysing the innovation spirit in Africa.

Innovation Prize for Africa (IPA) is a landmark initiative of the AIF. Its goal is to strengthen African innovation ecosystems through supporting a culture of innovation and competitiveness, whilst spurring growth of innovative, market-driven African solutions to African challenges.

Find us on:

The Internet: African Innovation Foundation / Innovation Prize for Africa

Facebook: www.facebook.com/InnovationPrizeforAfrica / www.facebook.com/AfricanInnovationFoundation

Twitter: @AfrinnovFdn / @IPAprize

For more information please contact:

The African Academy of Sciences

Deborah-Fay Ndlovu

d.ndlovu@aasciences.ac.ke

+254 727 660 760 | +254 20 806 0674



African Innovation Foundation

Pauline Mujawamariya Koelbl

p.mujawamariya@africaninnovation.org

+41 44 515 5460

Djembe Communications (Media Queries)

Kiran Makhija

kiran.makhija@djembecommunications.com

+971 (0) 4 559 3106