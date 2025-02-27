Zahra Baitie-Boateng

By Zahra Baitie-Boateng, Managing Director, Africa – Africa's Business Heroes Initiative

At the heart of Africa’s entrepreneurial success lies a powerful yet often understated force: African Intelligence. It is the deep well of cultural knowledge, lived experience and adaptive problem-solving that defines how business is done across the continent. At the 6th Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Summit and Grand Finale on 14th and 15th March 2025, African Intelligence will be taking center stage, seamlessly aligning with this year’s theme, AI: African Innovation, Insight and Impact.

AI: African innovation, insight and impact through the lens of African Intelligence

For the second consecutive year, our Summit and Grand Finale will be centered around the theme AI: African Innovation, Insight and Impact, with the Summit specifically themed “Addressing Africa’s Most Pressing Challenges Through Entrepreneurship.”

Against this backdrop will be a space for bold, visionary conversations on how African Intelligence drives sustainable, self-sufficient progress. More than just a theme, it’s a mindset - one that keeps African entrepreneurship deeply relevant, impactful and resilient.

At ABH, we firmly believe that Africa's entrepreneurs have the power to drive homegrown solutions forward; a belief woven into our DNA and echoed by the Grand Finale judges at the 2023 ABH Grand Finale. As Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali, put it, "Young Africans across the continent create economic value and social impact." The perseverance of entrepreneurs is a testament to this, as Joe Tsai, Chairman of Alibaba Group, emphasised, "It’s a story of falling and then how you come back!" The impact of their journeys extends far beyond themselves, inspiring a new generation, as noted by Ibukun Awosika: "The impact of their stories on a whole new generation of African young people; I don’t think we could ask for more."

This year’s Summit and Grand Finale will stay true to this vision and showcase exactly that: the power of African entrepreneurs to shape the continent’s future on their own terms.

The Summit on the 14th of March 2025 will feature conversations addressing these core concepts from diverse perspectives and across a range of dynamic formats – from live podcasts, debates, audience pitches to a fireside chat with an AI-powered panelist. It will aim to unpack tough questions and inspire action. The full agenda is here: https://africabusinessheroes.org/en/the-community/2025-abh-grand-finale.

Why African Intelligence matters: The ABH lens

From edtech innovations to accessible healthcare, from logistics solutions built around African needs to breakthroughs in cosmetics, agribusiness and sustainability across water and healthtech; our 2024 ABH Top 10 finalists represent a cohort that has fully embraced African Intelligence to create standout, homegrown solutions. They will be taking center stage at the Grand Finale on the 15th of March 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Join the conversation at the 6th ABH Summit and Grand Finale

The upcoming ABH Summit and Grand Finale will be a gathering of changemakers who recognise the power of African Intelligence in shaping the continent’s future. As we celebrate this year’s Top 10 entrepreneurs and hear from past Heroes, we invite you to engage in the conversations that will define Africa’s next chapter, with African Intelligence at its foundation.

Here is a glimpse of what to expect from the ABH experience: 2023 Grand Finale recap and highlights video.

The future of Africa is being built today, and it starts with us. It’s our time! Register today: https://africabusinessheroes.org/en/the-community/2025-abh-grand-finale