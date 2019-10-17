Press Office: Djembe Consultants

An award-winning team of communications specialists has officially launched Djembe Consultants, a global consultancy that advises local, regional and multinational organisations on how to achieve their full potential both within the African region and on the international stage.

Rooted in Africa and with a network of fully operational offices in high growth countries, Djembe Consultants brings together the very highest international standards of a communications consultancy with the history, traditions and values of a dynamic business that understands Africa. With an existing wholly integrated network of full-time professionals in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East, Djembe plans to open additional offices in Ethiopia and Rwanda.

By leveraging exceptional insights with a particularly deep appreciation of socio-economic development through investment and innovation, the Consultancy team at Djembe offers an unparalleled emphasis on clients and projects focused on the African region‘s development. Staffed with multilingual local and international consultants, Djembe’s client teams have worked for numerous types of organisations over recent years, particularly pan-African and multinational companies and governmental related entities in 30 of the 54 African countries.

Djembe‘s powerful proposition has already benefited new clients during the Consultancy’s soft launch period, many of which are in critical sectors including consumer, education, finance, innovation, technology and trade development.

Djembe Consultants’ Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell Prather, praised the ongoing commitment of the Djembe team during its soft-launch stating, “I am extremely proud to be leading the Djembe team. We were able to serve our clients, grow our business and expand during our launch period, which demonstrates our ability to deliver tangible results whilst establishing a lean and highly ambitious organisation. Our goal is to continue building a unique, organically grown communications consultancy committed to changing and amplifying an African narrative founded on opportunity, growth, inclusion and innovation.”

The Consultancy’s professionals have previously won several leading industry awards and recognitions for their African-rooted approach. This experience provides Djembe with a unique authenticity and cultural understanding, which will be a critical element in supporting the Consultancy’s future growth and that of its clients.

Website: djembeconsultants.com