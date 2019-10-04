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Ethiopian Airlines has reported a 29% increase in revenue for the year until July 31, to $3.9 billion, helped by a 14% increase in passenger numbers.

The numbers suggest that the airline is managing to capture growing demand for air travel on the continent. According to the International Air Transport Association, Africa’s passenger numbers will grow at an annual rate of 4.6% until 2037 – second only to the Asia-Pacific region – equal to adding 199 million new passengers for a total market of 334 million.

Countries across the continent – including Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, and Tanzania – are hoping to tap into this growth, with plans to revive or launch national airlines in various stages of development.

This will be difficult.

There are thought to be up to 100 African airlines, all competing for the same market. This is dominated by international carriers, accounting for 80% of passenger numbers.

The rest is controlled by a few African airlines including South African Airways, Egyptair, and the continent’s standout success, Ethiopian Airlines. The latter is the only one with the scale to meaningfully compete at this level.

Without drastic improvement in how most of the continent’s carriers are run, more cooperation between them, and government support to liberalise and develop Africa’s fragmented aviation market, this won’t change.

This report reflects the views of the author alone, not those of How we made it in Africa.

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Kenyan property developer Acorn Holdings has raised $41 million in the country’s first green bond issuance, which will be used for a sustainable student accommodation project. This is part of wider efforts to promote sustainable financing in East Africa’s biggest economy. More: Bloomberg

The global perspective

External debt of low- and middle-income countries rose by 5.2% in 2018, to $7.8 trillion according to the World Bank’s International Debt Statistics 2020 report. At the same time net financial flows to low- and middle income countries fell by 29%. More: World Bank

The US Department of Justice has closed an inquiry into oil major Shell’s 2011, $1.3 billion acquisition of an offshore oilfield in Nigeria. Shell and Eni are currently on trial in Milan over alleged corruption revolving around the purchase. More: Reuters

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