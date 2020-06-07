The AfricaCom series incorporates leading strategic events for telecoms, media, broadcasting and technology across Kenya, Senegal and Nigeria. AfricaCom, the flagship event of the series, is Africa's largest and most influential tech and telecoms event. In 2019 we introduced AfricaTech, a new event within AfricaCom dedicated to IT and enterprise digital transformation.

Over the past 23 years, AfricaCom has evolved from a purely telecoms event to the largest and most influential festival of digital connectivity and transformation on the continent, connecting business leaders from the worlds of connectivity and communications, enterprise digital transformation, ICT policy, broadcasting and digital media.

East Africa Com: September 14-15, 2020 | Virtual Event

West Africa Com: September 30-October 1, 2020 | Virtual Event

Nigeria Com: September 29, 2020 | Virtual Event

AfricaCom: November 9-13, 2020 | Virtual Event

AfricaTech: November 9-13, 2020 | Virtual Event