Africa's private sector confident about the future
January results of the first pan-African Business Confidence Index indicate confidence and growth with an index of 63.88 and 61.33 for the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors respectively.
January results of the first pan-African Business Confidence Index indicate confidence and growth with an index of 63.88 and 61.33 for the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors respectively. A level of 50 and above indicates expansion.
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