Four Africans feature in this year’s ranking of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, compiled by American business magazine Forbes. Forbes' list comprises influential women involved in the worlds of business, politics, entertainment and non-profits. German Chancellor Angela Merkel made the top of the list in this year’s ranking.

The four Africans in the top 100 are:

Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Overall ranking: 62

Title: President Country of residence: Liberia Age: 72 Marital status: Divorced Children: 4

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Overall ranking: 87

Title: Finance Minister Country of residence: Nigeria Age: 57 Marital status: Married Children: 4

Maria Ramos Overall ranking: 93

Title: Group CEO, Absa Group Country of residence: South Africa Age: 52 Marital status: Married

Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita Overall ranking: 97

Title: CEO, ArcelorMittal South Africa Country of residence: South Africa Age: 52 Marital status: Married Children: 2