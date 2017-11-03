PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

History was in the making when Africa’s first Ethiopian B787-9 landed at Abeid Amani Karume International Airport on November 1st, 2017.

Ethiopian deployed this state-of-the-art fleet to Zanzibar as part of its commitment to serve Africa, its home market, with the most advanced and latest technology aircraft the industry has to offer.

With its commercial tagline of 'Bringing Africa Together and Beyond', Ethiopian has been at the forefront in connecting African countries through its efficient global network; thereby enhancing regional integration, social and commercial cooperation among African states.

Ethiopian service to Zanzibar would greatly contribute in easy movement of tourists to/from the city. Currently, Ethiopian Airlines is operating daily to Zanzibar via Kilimanjaro. As of December 2017, Ethiopian will commence thrice weekly direct flight; every Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Hanna Atnafu

Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1) 517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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