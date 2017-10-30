PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines Group is pleased to announce that its new B-787-9 aircraft has made its maiden commercial flight to Kilimanjaro, Tanzania.

Ethiopian's operation with B-787-9 is part of its commitment to deliver exceptional level of service to the African market by operating the latest technologically advanced aircraft in the market.

Passengers have enjoyed the unique on-board features of this latest technology aircraft, such as on-board comfort thanks to their unique features such as the biggest windows in the sky, high ceiling, less noise, distinctive lighting, and higher air humidity.

The flight is part of its tour of stations in the Ethiopian global network. Kilimanjaro is a major tourist destination with huge economic significance for Tanzania and part of Ethiopian’s extensive network in Africa. Ethiopian currently operates 28 weekly flights to Tanzania; daily to Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar and twice daily to Dar es Salaam, further connecting the cities to stations in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the US via its main hub in Addis Ababa.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Hanna Atnafu

Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1) 517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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