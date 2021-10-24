Nairobi, Kenya. The East African country's economy is projected to grow by 6% in 2022.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently released its World Economic Outlook Database for October 2021 that features the organisation's projected gross domestic product (GDP) growth for countries across the world. Here is how African economies are expected to perform over the coming two years, ranked according to anticipated growth in 2022.

1. Seychelles

2022: 7.7%

2023: 6.8%

2. Rwanda

2022: 7.0%

2023: 8.1%

3. Mauritius

2022: 6.7%

2023: 4.0%

4. Niger

2022: 6.6%

2023: 10.4%

5. Benin

2022: 6.5%

2023: 6.5%

6. Cabo Verde

2022: 6.5%

2023: 6.1%

7. South Sudan

2022: 6.5%

2023: 5.6%

8. Côte d'Ivoire

2022: 6.5%

2023: 6.4%

9. Guinea

2022: 6.3%

2023: 5.9%

10. Ghana

2022: 6.2%

2023: 4.7%

11. Kenya

2022: 6.0%

2023: 5.7%

12. The Gambia

2022: 6.0%

2023: 6.5%

13. Togo

2022: 5.9%

2023: 6.1%

14. Sierra Leone

2022: 5.9%

2023: 4.4%

15. Burkina Faso

2022: 5.6%

2023: 5.3%

16. Democratic Republic of the Congo

2022: 5.6%

2023: 6.6%

17. Senegal

2022: 5.5%

2023: 10.8%

18. Djibouti

2022: 5.5%

2023: 6.0%

19. Mali

2022: 5.3%

2023: 5.0%

20. Mozambique

2022: 5.3%

2023: 12.6%

21. Libya

2022: 5.3%

2023: 5.5%

22. Egypt

2022: 5.2%

2023: 5.6%

23. Uganda

2022: 5.1%

2023: 6.6%

24. Tanzania

2022: 5.1%

2023: 5.5%

25. Mauritania

2022: 5.0%

2023: 8.6%

26. Eritrea

2022: 4.8%

2023: 3.8%

27. Madagascar

2022: 4.8%

2023: 5.1%

28. Liberia

2022: 4.7%

2023: 4.9%

29. Botswana

2022: 4.7%

2023: 4.4%

30. Cameroon

2022: 4.6%

2023: 4.9%

31. Burundi

2022: 4.2%

2023: 4.7%

32. Central African Republic

2022: 4.0%

2023: 5.0%

33. Guinea-Bissau

2022: 4.0%

2023: 5.0%

34. Gabon

2022: 3.9%

2023: 3.2%

35. Somalia

2022: 3.9%

2023: 3.6%

36. Comoros

2022: 3.8%

2023: 3.7%

37. Namibia

2022: 3.6%

2023: 3.1%

38. Sudan

2022: 3.5%

2023: 5.0%

39. Tunisia

2022: 3.3%

2023: 2.5%

40. Morocco

2022: 3.1%

2023: 3.7%

41. Zimbabwe

2022: 3.1%

2023: 3.0%

42. Malawi

2022: 3.0%

2023: 4.5%

43. São Tomé and Príncipe

2022: 2.9%

2023: 3.3%

44. Nigeria

2022: 2.7%

2023: 2.7%

45. Chad

2022: 2.4%

2023: 2.5%

46. Angola

2022: 2.4%

2023: 3.3%

47. Republic of Congo

2022: 2.3%

2023: 3.0%

48. South Africa

2022: 2.2%

2023: 1.4%

49. Algeria

2022: 1.9%

2023: 1.7%

50. Eswatini

2022: 1.7%

2023: 1.8%

51. Lesotho

2022: 1.6%

2023: 1.6%

52. Zambia

2022: 1.1%

2023: 1.3%

53. Equatorial Guinea

2022: -5.6%

2023: -1.5%

54. Ethiopia

2022: N/A

2023: N/A