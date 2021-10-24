Africa's fastest-growing economies in 2022: Forecasts for Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana and more
Projected gross domestic product growth for African countries in 2022 and 2023.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently released its World Economic Outlook Database for October 2021 that features the organisation's projected gross domestic product (GDP) growth for countries across the world. Here is how African economies are expected to perform over the coming two years, ranked according to anticipated growth in 2022.
1. Seychelles
2022: 7.7%
2023: 6.8%
2. Rwanda
2022: 7.0%
2023: 8.1%
3. Mauritius
2022: 6.7%
2023: 4.0%
4. Niger
2022: 6.6%
2023: 10.4%
5. Benin
2022: 6.5%
2023: 6.5%
6. Cabo Verde
2022: 6.5%
2023: 6.1%
7. South Sudan
2022: 6.5%
2023: 5.6%
8. Côte d'Ivoire
2022: 6.5%
2023: 6.4%
9. Guinea
2022: 6.3%
2023: 5.9%
10. Ghana
2022: 6.2%
2023: 4.7%
11. Kenya
2022: 6.0%
2023: 5.7%
12. The Gambia
2022: 6.0%
2023: 6.5%
13. Togo
2022: 5.9%
2023: 6.1%
14. Sierra Leone
2022: 5.9%
2023: 4.4%
15. Burkina Faso
2022: 5.6%
2023: 5.3%
16. Democratic Republic of the Congo
2022: 5.6%
2023: 6.6%
17. Senegal
2022: 5.5%
2023: 10.8%
18. Djibouti
2022: 5.5%
2023: 6.0%
19. Mali
2022: 5.3%
2023: 5.0%
20. Mozambique
2022: 5.3%
2023: 12.6%
21. Libya
2022: 5.3%
2023: 5.5%
22. Egypt
2022: 5.2%
2023: 5.6%
23. Uganda
2022: 5.1%
2023: 6.6%
24. Tanzania
2022: 5.1%
2023: 5.5%
25. Mauritania
2022: 5.0%
2023: 8.6%
26. Eritrea
2022: 4.8%
2023: 3.8%
27. Madagascar
2022: 4.8%
2023: 5.1%
28. Liberia
2022: 4.7%
2023: 4.9%
29. Botswana
2022: 4.7%
2023: 4.4%
30. Cameroon
2022: 4.6%
2023: 4.9%
31. Burundi
2022: 4.2%
2023: 4.7%
32. Central African Republic
2022: 4.0%
2023: 5.0%
33. Guinea-Bissau
2022: 4.0%
2023: 5.0%
34. Gabon
2022: 3.9%
2023: 3.2%
35. Somalia
2022: 3.9%
2023: 3.6%
36. Comoros
2022: 3.8%
2023: 3.7%
37. Namibia
2022: 3.6%
2023: 3.1%
38. Sudan
2022: 3.5%
2023: 5.0%
39. Tunisia
2022: 3.3%
2023: 2.5%
40. Morocco
2022: 3.1%
2023: 3.7%
41. Zimbabwe
2022: 3.1%
2023: 3.0%
42. Malawi
2022: 3.0%
2023: 4.5%
43. São Tomé and Príncipe
2022: 2.9%
2023: 3.3%
44. Nigeria
2022: 2.7%
2023: 2.7%
45. Chad
2022: 2.4%
2023: 2.5%
46. Angola
2022: 2.4%
2023: 3.3%
47. Republic of Congo
2022: 2.3%
2023: 3.0%
48. South Africa
2022: 2.2%
2023: 1.4%
49. Algeria
2022: 1.9%
2023: 1.7%
50. Eswatini
2022: 1.7%
2023: 1.8%
51. Lesotho
2022: 1.6%
2023: 1.6%
52. Zambia
2022: 1.1%
2023: 1.3%
53. Equatorial Guinea
2022: -5.6%
2023: -1.5%
54. Ethiopia
2022: N/A
2023: N/A