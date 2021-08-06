Former Burundi capital, Bujumbura is the fastest growing city in Africa, catalysed by rapid urbanisation, population growth and employment opportunities.

Consumer and market data portal, Statista projects its population to grow 123% to reach 2.3 million people in 2035.

It comes on the back of expanding democratic space under President Evariste Ndayishimiye who took over the reins of the landlocked state in the Great Rift Valley in May 2020.

Bujumbura currently has a population of slightly over one million, expected to more than double in the next 14 years.

Zinder (Niger) is Africa's second-fastest-growing city. With an estimated population of 489,000 in 2020, it is forecast to swell 118% to 1,065,000 in 2035.

Kampala (Uganda) came in third, growing at a rate of 112%, followed by Kabinda (Democratic Republic of the Congo) (110%) and Songea (Tanzania) (110%).

Others are Mwanza (Tanzania) (102%), Gwagwalada (Nigeria) (102%) with Bunia (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Niamey (Niger) and Tete (Mozambique) all expected to grow at a rate of 101%.

As of 2021, the largest city in the whole of Africa was Lagos with other highly populated cities being Kinshasa, Cairo, and Alexandria.

By 2050, Africa's population is anticipated to reach some 2 billion people.

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