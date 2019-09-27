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German car giant Volkswagen is hoping that ride-hailing and car-sharing hold the key to cracking Africa’s untapped automotive market. The firm is currently trialling an Uber-like service in Rwanda, following a $20 million investment into a production facility there in 2018.

If successful what regional CEO Thomas Schäfer describes as an “industrial experiment” could be rolled out in places Ghana and Ethiopia in the coming years.

It’s an experiment others in the industry will be watching.

Volkswagen is among a number of major carmarkers including Nissan, Renault, and Toyota, that are ramping up investments on the continent. From Kenya and Rwanda, to Algeria, Ghana, and Nigeria new plants are being opened.

Luring them is a market with a motorisation rate of just 44 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants compared to a global average of 180. While Africa accounted for just 0.9% of global production in 2015, the sector is expected to grow by 8% annually to 2025.

It’s the definition of untapped potential, but there are significant barriers to new car ownership, including low incomes and a market dominated by used cars.

Changing this will take patience and the kind of unorthodox approach Volkswagen is adopting in Rwanda. We’ll have to wait and see if ride-hailing is the answer – especially with competition from the likes of Uber.

This report reflects the views of the author alone, not those of How we made it in Africa.

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