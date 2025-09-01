Partner content: Africa’s Business Heroes

The Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition, a philanthropic initiative of Alibaba Philanthropy, today revealed the Top 20 entrepreneurs selected to advance to the 2025 Semi-Finals, taking place in Dakar, Senegal on 10-11 September 2025.

The selection of the Top 20 reflects a rigorous and highly competitive process. Starting from nearly 32,000 applications spanning the African continent, candidates advanced through multiple rounds, including the Top 50 Round 2 interviews and a thorough due diligence process.

From this pool, 20 exceptional entrepreneurs were chosen, representing diverse sectors and embodying the spirit of African innovation and resilience.

They now stand just one step away from the Grand Finale, where they will compete for a place among the Top 10 Heroes. Those who advance will not only share in grant funding ranging from $100,000 to $300,000 but also gain access to mentorship opportunities, international networks, and unparalleled global visibility.

“Year after year, we are inspired by the caliber of entrepreneurs we see at ABH. The 2025 Top 20 span nine countries and 10 sectors from healthtech and fintech to agritech and sustainability, reflecting Africa’s dynamic innovation landscape. We continue to see strong momentum in digital transformation, scalable B2B and subscription models, and impact-driven businesses tackling challenges from financial inclusion to food security and environmental sustainability. These trends not only highlight the resilience of African founders but also underscore the continent’s potential to deliver both profitability and social impact,” said Zahra Baitie-Boateng, Africa MD of ABH.

This year’s Semi-Final marks the first time ABH is hosting in a francophone country and a first in Senegal, underscoring the country’s growing influence as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation in Africa. Senegal’s strong 8.6% GDP growth and its upcoming role as host of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games – the first ever on African soil – further cement its position as a dynamic center for talent, business, and global events. The event will feature high-stakes pitch sessions, networking opportunities, and mentorship programs for the finalists.

The Top 20 finalists will present their businesses before a distinguished panel of judges, each bringing deep expertise and perspective from across the entrepreneurial and investment ecosystem. The panel includes:

Hasan Haidar , Managing Director of PlusVC and a long-standing ABH judge, recognised for his extensive experience in venture capital and commitment to supporting early-stage startups across the Middle East and Africa.

Moulaye Taboure , CEO and Founder of ANKA , a pioneering e-commerce and fintech platform empowering African artisans and merchants to access global markets. A former ABH Top 10 Hero , Moulaye’s participation marks a milestone for the program as the first time an alumnus has returned to serve as a judge.

Jason Pau, Vice President of Alibaba Group and Executive Director (International) of the Jack Ma Foundation, who has spearheaded global philanthropic initiatives including Africa’s Business Heroes.

Together, this panel will evaluate the finalists based on innovation, impact, scalability, and leadership, ultimately determining which entrepreneurs will advance to the Top 10 stage of the competition.

This landmark event is made possible through the support of Alibaba Philanthropy, together with leading Senegalese sponsors Wave, Sonatel and InTouch Group. Their partnership underscores a shared commitment to fostering innovation, empowering entrepreneurs, and positioning Senegal as a driving force in Africa’s economic transformation.

“Wave is honored to partner with Africa’s Business Heroes in bringing this landmark event to Dakar. For us, this is more than sponsorship, it is a commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, accelerating innovation, and positioning Senegal as a hub of Africa’s economic transformation. Hosting the Semi-Finals here reflects our belief in the power of young African talent to shape a more inclusive and prosperous future for the continent,” emphasised Coura Tine Sene, Regional Director and Head of Public Affairs at Wave.

Now in its 7th edition, the ABH Prize Competition continues to spotlight and support African entrepreneurs who are making a positive impact in their communities. This year’s Semi-Final is further strengthened by the collaboration of key ecosystem partners, including Ignite.E, Impact Hub Dakar, SenStartup, and African Leadership University (ALU), who are helping to expand outreach and foster deeper engagement within Senegal’s vibrant entrepreneurial landscape.

Meet the 2025 Top 20 Heroes:

Adriaan Kruger – nuvoteQ (South Africa) – HealthTech / Digital Solutions Baraka Chijenga – Kilimo Fresh Foods Africa Limited (Tanzania) – AgriTech / Food Security Blandine Umuziranenge – Kosmotive (Rwanda) – HealthTech / Women Empowerment Abraham Mbuthia – Uzapoint Technologies Limited (Kenya) – SME Tech / Digital Tools Diana Orembe – NovFeed (Tanzania) – AgriTech / Biotech Gohar Said – Suplyd (Egypt) – FoodTech / Supply Chain Janet Kuteli – Fortune Credit Limited (Kenya) – FinTech / Microfinance Jean Lobe Lobe – Waspito (Cameroon) – HealthTech / Telemedicine Jessica Roussos – BluLever Education Pty Ltd (South Africa) – EdTech / Skills Training Khadija Churchill – Kwanza Tukule Foods Limited (Kenya) – FoodTech / Distribution Louisa Kiwani – Kunda Kids Ltd (Uganda) – EdTech / Children’s Media Fehintolu Olaogun – CredPal (Nigeria) – FinTech / Credit Access Dr. Moka Lantum – CheckUps Medical Center (Kenya) – Healthcare / FinTech Mukasahaha Diane – DIKAM Ltd (Rwanda) – Textiles / Women & Youth Empowerment Neamat Eltazi – Poultry Sync (Egypt) – AgriTech / Sustainability Racine Sarr – SAWA by Shop Me Away (Senegal) – Logistics / Digital Platforms Samwel Bahebe – Mwamba Mining Limited (Tanzania) – Mining / Sustainability Siny Samba – Le Lionceau (Senegal) – FoodTech / Infant Nutrition Thomas Brennan – Franc Group (South Africa) – FinTech / Wealth Management Wyclife Onyango – BuuPass (Kenya) – Transport / Digital Ticketing

For more information on the Top 20 Heroes, visit: https://africabusinessheroes.org/en/