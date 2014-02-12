Billed as the biggest business opportunities event on the African continent, SAITEX, the Southern African International Trade Exhibition, celebrates its 21st edition this year.

With close to 1,000 exhibiting companies from 50 countries (that’s 25% of the world’s nations!) descending on Johannesburg every year to pursue business opportunities in the retail sector with importers, agents, distributors, wholesalers, chain stores and entrepreneurs, this ‘coming of age’ event could not be better timed. International business interest in Africa is at an all time high as research shows that seven out of the world’s 10 fastest growing economies are in Africa.

The continents’ relatively young population, rapidly growing middle classes and annually increasing disposable incomes set against otherwise stagnant world consumption are a marketer’s dream. SAITEX is co-located with Africa’s Big Seven, the region’s leading food & beverage industry event. Together these combined expos attract 16,500 buyers from 52 countries.

Supported by the City of Johannesburg, the Consumer Goods Council of SA, the South African National Halaal Authority, other role players and leading media groups, these events take place at Gallagher Convention Centre from 22 – 24 June 2014.

For more information, contact:

Organisers: Exhibition Management Services (Pty) Ltd Contact: Anina Hough Email: saitex@exhibitionsafrica.com Tel: +27-(0)83- 260 8131 Website: www.exhibitionsafrica.com