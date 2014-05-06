One the eve of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa, to be held in Nigeria’s capital Abuja, the organisation has announced its selection of sub-Saharan Africa’s most dynamic and high-growth companies.

The WEF says these 16 African global growth companies (GGCs) have “clear potential to become global economic leaders”.

While the 16 nominated African GGCs come from a wide range of sectors, they share a “track record in exceeding industry standards in revenue growth, promotion of innovative business practices and demonstration of leadership in corporate citizenship”, according to the WEF.

The selection is dominated by companies from Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya, with Uganda and Mauritius each with one firm included in the list.

The selected companies are:

Nation Media Group (Kenya)

Bidco Oil Refineries (Kenya)

GML (Mauritius)

Nagode Group (Nigeria)

UAC of Nigeria (Nigeria)

Computer Warehouse Group (Nigeria)

Interswitch Limited (Nigeria)

Notore Chemical Industries (Nigeria)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company (Nigeria)

Growthpoint Properties (South Africa)

Capitec Bank Holdings (South Africa)

Webber Wentzel (South Africa)

KZN Oils (South Africa)

Net1 UEPS Technologies (South Africa)

Tekkie Town (South Africa)

Simba Group (Uganda)

The WEF on Africa kicks off tomorrow, with over 1,000 leaders from business, government, civil society and academia expected to attend.