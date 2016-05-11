PRESS OFFICE: Africa Oil & Power

The inaugural edition of the Africa Oil & Power conference will be held June 6-7, 2016 at the Westin Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa. Endorsed by the Ministry of Mines, Industry and Energy of Equatorial Guinea and Hosted by Centurion Law Firm, Africa Oil & Power is an invitation-only event that strives to redefine energy conferences. It draws a premier crowd of ministers and senior level government officials and top executives of private sector companies spanning the entire value chain, including upstream, downstream, power generation and legal and finance.

The goal of Africa Oil & Power will be to maximise networking and transaction-making opportunities. The event will provide sponsors and delegates with Deal Rooms and speed networking and matchmaking sessions based on common interests.

“Africa Oil & Power will be a game changer for B2B oil and gas events,” said NJ Ayuk, CEO of Centurion Law Group, the event’s host sponsor. “It offers an engaging content experience and a true opportunity for business executives to make deals. Centurion is proud to support this landmark event.”

The debate panel format will draw together key decision makers from select countries in an unscripted setting. Much of the content will be framed around what the industry has done to adjust to a sustained climate of low oil prices and keeping projects on track. Africa Oil & Power will be the first energy conference with panels made up exclusively of African oil and gas ministers and heads of national companies. The June 6 programme will feature a market spotlight on Equatorial Guinea with project and investment opportunities presented by government and industry leadership.

Already confirmed as speakers are H.E Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines, Industry and Energy of Equatorial Guinea; H.E Etienne Dieudonné Ngoubou, Minister of Petroleum and Hydrocarbons of Gabon; Alex Mould, CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation; and Nick Cooper, CEO of Ophir Energy.

“The idea for this event was to create an immersive content experience built around the most authoritative speakers in their field,” said Guillaume Doane, CEO of the Africa Branding Corporation, the event organiser. “The invitation-only format allows us to hand-pick like-minded people with a great potential to strike agreements on the spot.”

Visit Africa Oil & Power’s website: https://www.africaoilandpower.com

Follow them on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Africaoilpower

Connect with them on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/africa-oil-&-power

Media Inquiries:

Aydanur Akkurt, communications coordinator

aydanur@africaoilandpower.com

Official Legal Sponsor

Centurion is a leading pan-African legal and business advisory group with extensive experience in oil and gas law. The group provides outsourced legal representation and covers a full suite of practice areas for its clients, including arbitration and commercial litigation, corporate law, tax and anti-corruption advisory and contract negotiation. Centurion specialises in assisting clients that are starting or growing a business in Africa.

Organiser

The Africa Branding Corporation is a global communications and marketing specialist offering custom branding and image building solutions. It connects African nations, leaders and companies to an international audience of potential partners and investors through services spanning the design, print, digital and event spectrum.