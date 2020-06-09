Africa Oil & Power (AOP) is proud to host the 5th edition of the continent’s elite energy conference.

AOP 2020 will be attended by 1,200 oil, gas and power leaders, investors and ministers on October 13-15, 2020, in Cape Town, South Africa.

The flagship conference promises to provide a platform for world-class investment opportunities and open doors for greater continental engagement and contribution to the global energy industry.

AOP 2019 was held at CTICC 1 in Cape Town, under the theme #MakeEnergyWork, which featured keynotes and panels on upstream oil and gas, energy infrastructure and power.

Attended by H.E. Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, South Africa; H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines & Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea and H.E. Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Somalia among many delegates. Representing South Africa’s energy sector were, CEF Group; PetroSA; the South African National Energy Development Institute and the Petroleum Agency of South Africa (PASA).

AOP 2019 was dubbed “a great opportunity for us to create meaningful connections with investors and stakeholders to build together a strong oil and gas industry,” by H.E. Mouhamadou Makhtar Cisse, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Senegal.

For more information, visit the official website.