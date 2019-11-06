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Kenya expects the first phase of a national affordable housing programme launched by president Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017 to be completed by the end of 2019 – with 228 houses. By the end of 2020 the government hopes to have 1,370 units built.

The numbers are a proverbial drop in the ocean for east Africa’s biggest economy, which has an estimated housing shortfall of 2 million units. They are also well off the government’s target of building 500,000 new homes by 2022 – a number that has already been halved from a million at launch.

The scaled back ambition is a microcosm of Africa’s housing problem. The continent has an estimated shortfall of 51 million units, ranging from 17 million in Nigeria to 2 million in South Africa.

There’s no shortage of government initiatives aimed at changing this, but the housing sector faces steep obstacles. Inadequate regulation, insufficient financing, an underdeveloped real estate sector, sporadic political support, and developers favouring the high-end market, are just some of the constraints.

Where homes are actually built, they’re rarely affordable. Kenya’s target of around $20,000 per unit is still ten times the country’s GDP per capita. In many countries the ratio is much worse.

Current approaches are clearly insufficient, and with rapid urbanisation fueling the already dire shortage across Africa, new ideas are needed.

This report reflects the views of the author alone, not those of How we made it in Africa.

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