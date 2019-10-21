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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its growth forecast for sub-Saharan Africa to 3.2% in 2019, down from 3.5% in April. The revision is partly due to growing global uncertainty, with the threat of rising trade tensions and a slowdown in China and the euro area contributing to ‘considerable downside risks’ to the region’s growth.

Combined with elevated debt vulnerabilities and stretched public finances across Africa, structural reform to drive investment and competitiveness will be ‘key’ to boosting growth and job creation, while increasing much-needed domestic revenue mobilisation.

“Failure to do so could place at risk gains made in macroeconomic stability and see development progress stall,” the IMF warns.

This sentiment was recently underlined by the World Bank, which warns that ‘drastic actions’ are needed to accelerate reform and poverty reduction.

It’s an uphill battle.

Despite average growth of around 5% and a generally conducive global economic environment for much of the last decade, African governments have largely failed to meaningfully implement structural economic reform.

Even if they wanted to, a narrowing fiscal space – which is limiting policy space for development spending, while leaving little room for policies to counter external headwinds – the odds of a sudden change in fortunes are slim.

Global uncertainty is making the already difficult task of meaningful economic reform even harder.

This report reflects the views of the author alone, not those of How we made it in Africa.

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The global perspective

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