PRESS OFFICE: Centurion Law Group Centurion Law Group is celebrating the opening of its new Cameroon and South Africa offices.

To mark the occasion, we have produced our own free guides to the legal and business environments of Africa’s 20 most exciting oil, gas and power markets.

This week, we publish our Africa Energy Frontiers guide to Cameroon, one of Africa’s oldest producers and a rising power in the regional gas industry. Download the report here.

Cameroon is now experiencing an uptick in production, revitalising a previously declining sector. Dedication to gas development and an increase in oil production in 2014 point to a fresh round of opportunities.

About Centurion

Centurion is a leading pan-African legal and business advisory group with extensive experience in oil and gas law. The group provides outsourced legal representation and covers a full suite of practice areas for its clients, including arbitration and commercial litigation, corporate law, tax and anti-corruption advisory and contract negotiation. Centurion specialises in assisting clients that are starting or growing a business in Africa.

www.centurionlawfirm.com