PRESS OFFICE: Africa CEO Forum

In partnership with IFC, ACF’s first-ever virtual gathering is set to bring together private sector CEOs, leading experts, and policymakers

The Forum promises three days of enlightening conversations and online networking, in addition to over 20 sessions covering the challenges Africa faces in the post-pandemic world emerging

This year, registration is open to a wider audience than ever before

Covid-19 is hastening the end of a 70-year economic cycle dominated by globalisation, industrialisation and fossil fuels. Now that the global economy is poised to stage a comeback, thanks in part to swift vaccine roll-outs and bold stimulus measures, how should Africa’s business and economic leaders prepare for this new reality?

THE AFRICA CEO FORUM (ACF), in partnership with IFC, will host its first-ever digital edition from September 28-30, 2021, an event that will convene high-profile business executives, investors, and government ministers to discuss the future of Africa’s private sector in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s conference will delve into the challenges and opportunities of the emerging global economic order, as the pandemic accelerates trends such as protectionism, digitalisation, and the response to climate change.

A specific focus of discussion will be the overarching strategies Africa’s policymakers and businesses should adopt to keep pace with the changing world.

Seeking to share its economic thought leadership, the ACF will open this year’s special edition to a wider audience interested in discovering the world-class content and speakers for which the event is known. These attendees will have the opportunity to stream sessions live on the ACF digital platform.

Register now: https://bit.ly/3wBJdHC