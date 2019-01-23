PRESS OFFICE: Africa CEO Forum

At a time when intra-continental trade remains too weak, Africa’s most influential business leaders have decided to come together and make their voices heard. They are convening at the Africa CEO Forum 2019 to bring to the fore the burning issues to address in order to make African economic integration a reality. Their goal: to make the implementation of the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) a powerful driver for private sector growth and the emergence of new African champions.

The Africa CEO Forum 2019 will unite its 1,500 participants around a real agenda for transformation: How can we mobilise the private sector around cross-border infrastructure and logistical projects? What insights can be drawn from the East African Community – considered the most successful regional model – given the tense new political waters? What must a united Africa do to better protect its interests and industries?

Through some forty panel discussions, case studies, testimonies, public-private workshops and thematic working groups, the business leaders will come to grips with these key topics while continuing to explore the other major challenges for the development of Africa’s private sector, such as women leaders’ access to the boardroom, the growth potential of Africa’s tourism industry, banking penetration in the digital age, regional agribusiness markets, and the governance of family firms.

Numerous prominent figures are expected to lead the debate through their own insights, including Philippe Le Houérou, Executive Vice President and CEO of IFC; Jim Ovia, Founder and President of Zenith Bank; Nadia Fettah, CEO of Saham Finances; Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines; Ibukun Awosika, President of First Bank of Nigeria; Patrick Njoroge, Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya; Naguib Sawiris, Executive Chairman of OTMT; Christina Foerster, CEO of Brussels Airlines; Abdulsamad Rabiu, Executive Chairman of BUA Group; Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank; Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Massmart ; Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali; Jean-Kacou Diagou, President of NSIA; Manuel Mota, CEO of Mota Engil; Habiba Laklalech, Deputy CEO of Royal Air Maroc; Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank; Junior Ngulube, CEO of Sanlam Emerging Markets ; Grégory Clemente, CEO of Proparco; Issad Rebrab, President of Cevital; Abderrahmane Benhamadi, CEO of Condor; Alioune Ndiaye, CEO of Orange Africa Middle East; Joshua Oigara, CEO of Kenya Commercial Bank Group, and Amy Jadesimi, CEO of Ladol.

About the Africa CEO Forum

For the past six years, the Africa CEO Forum has been the largest international gathering of decision-makers and financiers from the African private sector. Its most recent edition, last March in Abidjan, brought together 1,500 CEOs, public-sector decision-makers and investors in Africa from all over the world for two days to debate the transformation needed for African champions to rise to the challenge of international competition. The Forum is organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group, publisher of Jeune Afrique and of The Africa Report, and by Rainbow Unlimited, a Swiss company specialised in events organisation and economic promotion.

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Photos of the Africa CEO Forum on Flickr.

www.theafricaceoforum.com

Press contacts:

Africa CEO Forum: Abdoul Maïga – +33 1 44 30 18 18 / a.maiga@jeuneafrique.com