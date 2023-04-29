PRESS OFFICE

MANAGING DIRECTOR RESEARCH & GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST

Job Summary:

Reporting to the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, the MD Research & Group Chief Economist leads a team of initiative-taking professionals to foster and produce innovative analytical research to inform policy and sustain balance sheet expansion and financial soundness while enhancing the development relevance of the Afreximbank Group in its member countries and globally.

If you believe you meet the eligibility criteria for either vacancy and wish to apply, please send a full curriculum vitae to our retained Consultant, Mr. Robert Baldwin at: robertbaldwin@willis-partnership.co.uk.

The vacancies are open to nationals of African Countries and Caribbean Community Countries.

Working time: Full-time

Deadline: 05/26/2023