PRESS OFFICE

MANAGING DIRECTOR, FINANCE & GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Job Summary:

Reporting to the Executive Vice President for Finance & Banking Services, the MD Finance & Group Chief Financial Officer’s primary objective is to develop, implement, align, and control the Group’s financial strategies with the overall strategy of the Group, guided by the overarching principles to ensure cost-effective utilisation of the Group’s financial resources and maximisation of the Group’s return on investment.

The MD Finance & GCFO’s responsibilities will necessarily encompass the planning, implementation, managing and running of all the finance activities of the Group, including business planning, budgeting, forecasting and negotiations with various stakeholders, as well as providing overall supervisory and day to day running of the finance function.

If you believe you meet the eligibility criteria for either vacancy and wish to apply, please send a full curriculum vitae to our retained Consultant, Mr. Robert Baldwin at: robertbaldwin@willis-partnership.co.uk. The vacancies are open to nationals of African Countries and Caribbean Community Countries.

Working time: Full-time

Deadline: 05/26/2023