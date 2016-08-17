PRESS OFFICE: Centurion Law Group

Centurion Law Group is pleased to announce that Senior Associate Adaku Ufere has been appointed as the group’s Energy Practice Leader. Oil, gas and power have been the bedrock of Centurion’s growth over the years, constituting the majority of our client base. The formation of the the Centurion Energy Practice Group with Adaku at its head cements our commitment to serving the needs of energy companies throughout Africa.

“Adaku’s experience and ability to coordinate work and her client-centered approach will enhance our advice to clients on all energy matters,” said NJ Ayuk, CEO of Centurion Law Group. “I am particularly interested in pushing for more mentoring, local capacity building and growth.”

Adaku joined Centurion in March 2016 as a senior associate, having previously worked as legal counsel for General Electric. She specialises in regulatory compliance, contract negotiation and contract administration, with a specific focus on oil, gas and power – and has an extensive understanding of contractual management clauses, key contract risks and opportunities with the ability to lead project risk review processes and assessments. She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and has an LLM in Oil and Gas from the University of Aberdeen.

About Centurion

Centurion is a leading pan-African legal and business advisory group with extensive experience in oil and gas law. The group provides outsourced legal representation and covers a full suite of practice areas for its clients, including arbitration and commercial litigation, corporate law, tax and anti-corruption advisory and contract negotiation. Centurion specialises in assisting clients that are starting or growing a business in Africa.

For more information about the Centurion team and the group’s practice areas and offices, visit www.centurionlawfirm.com.

Contact: NJ Ayuk | CEO | +240 222 781 613