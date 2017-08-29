PRESS OFFICE: Centurion Law Group

Adaku Ufere, Energy Practice Leader for Centurion Law Group, has been named one of four finalists for African Legal Awards’ Attorney of the Year. The African Legal Awards, hosted by Legal Week, aims to recognise exceptional achievement in Africa’s legal community in various categories, including International Law Firm of the Year, African Law Firm of the Year, General Counsel of the Year and Legal Department of the Year. Adaku was nominated in the Associate/Assistant Solicitor category.

Adaku specialises in regulatory compliance, contract negotiation and contract administration with a specific focus on oil and gas and power. She has an extensive understanding of contractual management clauses, key contract risks and opportunities, and is able to lead project risk review processes and assessments.

She joined Centurion in March 2016 as a senior associate, and was previously a legal counsel for General Electric. In 2016, Adaku was also honored at the inaugural “Nigerian Rising Stars – 40 Leading Nigerian Lawyers Under 40” ceremony, hosted by ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards.

Adaku has an LLB from the University of Nigeria, a BL from the Nigerian Law School and an LLM in Oil and Gas from the University of Aberdeen. She is a member of the Nigerian Bar and the International Bar Association and is also a certified Chartered Arbitrator and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom). Adaku provides legal advisory services to IOCs and the Government of Equatorial Guinea on matters including but not limited to all local content regulations, compliance, joint ventures and service contracts.

The awards are being judged by an independent panel of some of the most senior professionals in Africa’s law sector. The winners of the 2017 African Legal Awards will be announced September 8, 2017 at The Wanderers Club in Johannesburg. Additional finalists in the Attorney of the Year (Associate/Assistant Solictor) category are: Kelly Kapianga, Corpus Legal Practitioners; Aalia Manie, Webber Wentzel and Megan Nicholas, Hogan Lovells.

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