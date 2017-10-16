PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

Actis, a leading growth markets investor, today announced that it will be providing US$100,000 in sponsorship for two Honoris United Universities graduates to complete a postgraduate qualification at the world’s leading educational establishments.

The graduates will have the opportunity to apply for these scholarships to study at world-class institutions (such as University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, or a Russell Group University in the UK or at an Ivy League or similarly prestigious university in the US). The first beneficiaries of the scholarship are expected to start in October 2018.

Actis launched Honoris United Universities in July 2017. It is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network and brings together the leading tertiary education institutions in North and Southern Africa.

Honoris United Universities brings together a collaborative student community, whose cultural agility supports regional mobility not just on the African continent but also internationally. More than 27,000 students in nine countries and 30 cities are registered in the institutions’ network, either on site, in campuses, in learning centers, or via blended or online education.

Rick Phillips, a partner at Actis, said: “We are proud to provide this sponsorship. It reflects the calibre of Honoris United Universities’ graduates and the benefits we see in international mobility. Through the companies we have invested in, we employ over 100,000 people across Africa. We know that African businesses have international ambitions and we understand that they are looking for candidates with global perspectives who also understand the diversity of Africa and its local markets, while demonstrating the skills to operate successfully.”

Luis Lopez, CEO of Honoris United Universities, said: “These scholarships embody the international mobility and collaborative intelligence at the core of Honoris United Universities’ values. We are proud to be forming Africa’s next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders by providing high-quality, accessible education. We are delighted that our graduates will benefit from this opportunity to further widen their horizons and we firmly believe that they will also offer fantastic perspectives, forged in Africa, to these leading establishments.”

The eligibility criteria for the Actis International Scholarship are available at the Provost’s Office of each Honoris’ institution and at the following link: https://honoris.net/education-for-impact-tm/actis-international-scholarship

For more information:

English speaking: zeeshan.masud@djembecommunications.com, +971 4 5593100

French speaking: houda.sikaoui@djembecommunications.com, +212 651 288996

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first pan-African private higher education network committed to preparing and educating the next generation of African leaders and professionals able to impact regionally in a globalised world. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility and mobile mindsets and skills are at the heart of Honoris’ vision of higher education.

Honoris United Universities joins the expertise of its member institutions to create pan-regional profile graduates that are competitive in today’s fast-paced and demanding labour markets.

Honoris United Universities gathers a community of 27,000 students on 48 campuses, learning centres and on-line, in nine countries and 30 cities across Africa. More than 100 degrees are offered in the fields of Health Science, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Arts and Design, Media, Education and Political Science.

Honoris United Universities. Education For Impact™.

www.honoris.net

About Actis

Actis is a leading investor in growth markets, delivering consistent competitive returns, responsibly. It has a growing portfolio of investments across Asia, Africa and Latin America and has raised over US$12bn since inception.

The firm invests through insights gained from trusted relationships and local knowledge, deep sector expertise and an unparalleled heritage, set within a culture of active ownership.

Applying developed market disciplines to growth markets, an established team of c. 100 investment professionals in 10 countries identify investment opportunities in response to two trends: rising domestic consumption and the need for sustained investment in infrastructure across private equity, energy and real estate asset classes.

Actis is a signatory to the United Nations backed Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), an investor initiative developed by the UNEP FI and the UN Global Compact. Actis targets consistent superior returns across asset classes over the long-term, bringing financial and social benefits to investors, consumers and communities. It calls this the positive power of capital.

www.act.is

For more information:

John Thompson: jthompson@act.is, +44 (0)20 7234 5107