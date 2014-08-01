PRESS OFFICE: QuickBooks ACCTivate! and QuickBooks Pro have come together to bundle two award-winning software packages into one total business solution, allowing users to control inventory, manage business operations, satisfy customers and equip for the future.

ACCTivate! is the most feature-rich business and inventory management software designed for QuickBooks® and offers tailored solutions that are designed to tackle the unique needs of wholesale, importing, eCommerce, manufacturing and distribution businesses. With ACCTivate!, just some of the solutions include inventory control, warehousing, barcoding & mobile, purchasing, multi-currency, CRM, sales order management, eCommerce, service management, picking & shipping, decision support tools and a dashboard.

Everyone knows about QuickBooks Accounting Software, the software with the pay off line - Accounting Made Easy, the preferred accounting software choice of over 70,000 users in sub-Saharan Africa and more than 63 million users worldwide. QuickBooks Pro is the most flexible edition of small business accounting software on offer. It works seamlessly with other small business products such as ACCTivate! in order to help you run your business more efficiently.

Some of the highlights of QuickBooks Pro include: Lead Centre which allows users to enter follow-up notes for sales leads and contacts that can be converted to customers; QuickBooks Calendar which allows users to view daily, weekly and monthly reminders, to do notes and transactions that are due. A further benefit of the software is that one can customise their dashboard to view important customer information such as overdue payments and general company performance. With Report Centre, users can ‘tag’ their favourite reports for future use and run them at ease wtith the option to export them to exel or PDF format. The Customer & Supplier Centre gives a view of customer balances and (or) transactions at a glance for all customers or suppliers. Any reconciliation, whether it be VAT or bank and balancing of books is simple with QuickBooks Pro. Combine all of this with advanced custom reporting tools and improved multi-user functionality and you have a winning formula.

Additional benefits of this combination of software include control and productivity gains. From inventory management to warehousing solutions, ACCTivate! allows companies to take control of inventory and distribution activities, realise significant productivity improvements and to transform operational processes. ACCTivate! also provides the right tools and access to relevant, real-time information for increased effectiveness in managing purchasing, customer relationships, and sales activities.

Built on a solid foundation of industry-standard components, boasting direct integration with QuickBooks, offering comprehensive system-wide functionality, and robust, flexible reporting, ACCTivate!, in conjunction with QuickBooks Pro is the business management software that enables companies to navigate today's demands, adapt for tomorrow's changes and scale for future growth and success.

About EasyBiz QuickBooks

EasyBiz (Pty) Ltd is the exclusive distributor of QuickBooks Accounting and Business Software solutions in South and Sub-Saharan Africa. We cater to small, medium and established enterprises, with more than 50,000 customers trusting our applications to manage their companies’ finances on a daily basis.

With our head office based in Johannesburg, South Africa, we offer a comprehensive product, service and support infrastructure.

www.quickbooks.co.za