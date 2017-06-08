PRESS OFFICE: Centurion Law Group

Centurion Law Group and the University of Aberdeen announced on Tuesday a new scholarship for sub-Saharan African citizens, enabling students to study a range of petroleum related subjects at Aberdeen. The “Aberdeen University-Centurion Law Group Generation Energy” scholarship initiative was revealed to applause at the Africa Oil & Power conference in Cape Town on June 6, 2017.

“With this scholarship, we will be able to contribute to the potential of this beautiful continent and be a bigger part of its progress,” said Dr Emre Usenmez, Petroleum Economist and a lecturer in Oil & Gas Law, at the University of Aberdeen.

Centurion will select four beneficiaries annually, focusing on post-graduate students from Cameroon, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, South Sudan, Gabon, Republic of Congo, Chad, Liberia, Senegal and Ethiopia. Tuition fees will be 50% covered by the scholarship, and housing will be sponsored 100%.

MSc programs in Petroleum Energy Economics and Finance, and Oil and Gas Enterprise Management, as well as Aberdeen’s LLM in Oil and Gas Law and Energy Management MBA, are eligible for the scholarship funding.

“Africa is the future, and we must take our future seriously. I believe in investing in education and enfranchising the next generation. That’s what the Generation Energy scholarship is all about,” said NJ Ayuk, CEO of Centurion Law Group.

Dr Usenmez and Mr Ayuk revealed the new partnership and scholarship before taking part in a panel discussion on policy and law in African oil, gas and power. This scholarship initiative will be powered by the Africa Now foundation, Centurion’s corporate social responsibility arm, which helps empower African youth and entrepreneurs through training, education and mentoring.

Media Inquiries: Adaku Ufere | Energy Practice Leader | adaku.ufere@centurionlawfirm.com | +240 222 161 809