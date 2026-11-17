Partner Content

For entrepreneurs exploring business opportunities in Africa, supplementary education deserves a closer look. It offers the chance to build a sustainable company while providing something families value: additional opportunities for their children to learn.

But opening an education centre takes more than a promising idea. An owner needs to attract families, prepare teachers, organise lessons and keep children interested. As the business grows, maintaining the quality of teaching becomes just as important as filling new classes.

This is where established teaching methods and modern technology can complement each other. AMAKids, an international children’s education network, brings these elements together in a partnership model built around teaching materials, digital practice and business management tools.

Start with the local market

There is no single African market for children’s education. Household budgets, school systems, property costs and parents’ expectations vary between countries, cities and neighbourhoods.

For a prospective centre owner, the useful questions are practical. Do families already pay for after-school activities? Which programmes are available nearby? Can suitable teachers be recruited? Is it possible to test demand without taking on substantial fixed costs?

Working with an existing school or learning centre can offer a starting point. An entrepreneur can enrol the first groups, learn what parents expect and assess demand before committing to dedicated premises.

The social value is equally practical. Children gain access to additional learning opportunities, teachers develop their skills, and the owner builds a business rooted in the local community.

A familiar method with a different operating model

Abacus-based mental arithmetic is already taught in a number of African countries. Children begin by calculating with a physical abacus and gradually learn to perform calculations by visualising the movement of its beads.

AMAKids retains this hands-on foundation. Around it, the company has developed a system of teaching materials, digital exercises, games and competitions.

“We keep the practical foundations of the method and add tools that fit the way children learn today and help a partner organise the centre,” says Volodymyr Fediai, founder of the international AMAKids network.

Each participant needs something different from that system. Children need clear tasks and reasons to keep practising. Parents want to understand their child’s progress. Teachers need materials they can use confidently. Owners need a business they can manage as it grows.

Connecting the textbook and the screen

At AMAKids, digital tools sit alongside the physical abacus and printed textbooks.

One distinctive feature is the use of augmented reality in its mental arithmetic textbooks. This adds a digital layer to printed learning materials, giving children another way to engage with the content.

A mobile learning platform extends practice beyond the classroom. Games, achievements and competitions provide additional reasons to return to exercises between lessons. Their purpose is to encourage consistent practice and sustain children’s interest.

“We want children to recognise their own progress,” Fediai explains. “They should be able to see that something they found difficult before has become manageable. Games and competitions help make that progress more engaging.”

Progress also needs to be explained clearly to parents. Calculation speed is one measure, but accuracy, independence and the ability to apply what has been learnt matter too. Families should understand what their child is working towards at each stage.

Technology has to help the owner as well

For an education business, technology earns its place when it makes everyday work easier.

The AMAKids learning platform helps organise practice and track performance on assigned tasks. CRM tools support centre management. Together with teaching materials and teacher preparation, these form part of the support available to partners.

That becomes particularly relevant when a business expands beyond its first few groups. With more teachers or additional locations, an owner needs a consistent approach to teaching and a clear view of how the operation is performing.

“Our aim is to make the model understandable for a local partner: how to organise lessons, prepare the team, work with parents and oversee the main processes,” says Fediai. “Technology should help them make decisions and spend more time developing the centre.”

Understand the economics before opening

The financial performance of a learning centre depends on local conditions. Rent, teacher pay, lesson prices, customer acquisition costs and class sizes all influence when the business can cover its monthly expenses and recover its initial investment.

A prospective partner therefore needs to examine several scenarios. How many students are required to cover operating costs? What happens if enrolment is slower than expected? Which expenses can be kept flexible during the early stages?

AMAKids offers different partnership formats, including options for existing schools and education centres. Adding a programme to an established operation can have a different cost structure from opening a standalone centre.

The value of an established system lies in access to developed materials, training and management tools. The local entrepreneur still plays the central role in recruiting the team, building relationships with families and delivering a good experience every week.

Trust is what supports long-term growth

In children’s education, parents’ trust is an essential business asset. It develops through the quality of teaching, useful feedback and progress that families can recognise.

Satisfied parents may recommend classes to friends. Those recommendations can support growth, but they have to be earned. Marketing can generate the first enquiry; the family’s experience helps determine whether a child stays.

For AMAKids, expansion in Africa means working with partners who can combine knowledge of their community with an international teaching system.

The physical abacus, augmented-reality textbooks, digital practice and management tools all have a role within that model. The aim is to help entrepreneurs build a well-organised education business while giving children a structured and engaging learning experience.

Entrepreneurs, schools and learning centres can explore the available partnership formats on the AMAKids franchise page.